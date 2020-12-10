14 holiday events in Acadiana you don't want to miss

[Editor’s Note: For the Merry & Bright events in Downtown Lafayette, all COVID-19 mandates — including social distancing, requiring masks and limiting event attendance capacity — will be in place. If updated protocols prevent public gatherings, A Very Curley Christmas and Candlelight Christmas will be live-streamed on the Downtown Lafayette Facebook page. Movies In The Parc will be rescheduled.]
Dec. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas
What: Enjoy tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home decorated for the holiday season at Rip Van Winkle Gardens. Due to COVID-19, tours of the mansion are being offered and/or scheduled at this time for groups of seven or less. Also, our botanical gardens are open for walking tours as well as for photography.
Where: Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Road, New Iberia.
When: Daily from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-359-8525.
Dec. 4
A Very Curley Christmas + Downtown Tree Lighting
What: Enjoy the music of Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble in Parc International that will be decorated with lights, giant ornaments, a grove of living Christmas trees and the 24 foot-tall Lafayette Christmas tree. The concert will also feature the official lighting of the Lafayette Christmas tree. All COVID-19 mandates — including social distancing, requiring masks and limiting event attendance capacity — will be in place. Attendees must be seated and are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Downtown Lafayette.
When: Friday from 5 - 8 p.m.
Dec. 4 - 23
Noël Acadien Au Village
What: LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its 23 night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to benefit persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit Chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.
Where: Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette.
When: Nightly from 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-981-2364 or www.AcadianVillage.org.
Dec. 5
Christmas in the Village
What: A great small town family Christmas event. Lightning of the Christmas tree, food, craft vendors, photos with Santa and special surprises.
Where: Loreauville Park, Loreauville
When: Saturday from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LoreauvilleCommunityProject or 337-519-1331
Dec. 6
Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade
What: Enjoy Christmas on the Bayou Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups.
Where: Main Street, Delcambre
When: Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m
Details: 337-519-2541
Dec. 8 - 11
Old Time Winter Traditions
What: Visitors young and old are invited to sing Christmas carols, listen to storytelling, decorate cookies, make bousillage ornaments, view the decorations in the village and much more.
Where: Vermilionville Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: www.Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077.
Dec. 11
Mix Mingle & Jingle
What: Enjoy a mixed drink extravaganza and holiday party. Admission Includes: hor de oeuvre’s, drink samples, DJ, fun, games, photo booth and door prizes. Guests are encouraged to wear festive attire or an ugly sweater to take part in the Ugly Sweater Contest. Area bartenders will also compete for the Best Holiday-Themed Mixed Drink.
Where: Vermilionville Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Friday from 7 - 10 p.m.
Details: www.Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077.
Admission: $25
Dec. 12
Holiday ArtWalk Art Market
What: Find unique gifts and enjoy live performances at the Holiday Art Market during ArtWalk Lafayette. The Holiday Art Market will include many local vendors with one-of-a-kind artworks and crafts, perfect for gifting. The Holiday Art Market will be set up on Polk Street between Garfield and Vermilion. Attendees can also visit the "North Pole of Downtown" at Parc International—with a grove of living Christmas trees, giant decorations and festive lights.
Where: Parc Sans Souci, Polk Street, Downtown Lafayette.
When: Saturday from 4 - 8 p.m.
Dec. 12
New Iberia Christmas Parade
What: The New Iberia Downtown Alliance presents the annual New Iberia Christmas Parade. The Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree is at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall, followed by the parade at 6 p.m. There are Christmas floats, visiting royalty, dance schools & school band performances throughout the parade route along with plenty of Christmas throws.
Where: Downtown New Iberia
When: Saturday from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Details: 337-207-5670 or Facebook.com/BayouTraditions
Dec. 17
Downtown Candlelight Christmas
What: Come hear the narrated story of a Savior born to a virgin in Bethlehem, interspersed with the singing of traditional Christmas carols, as led by local musicians. Presented by First United Methodist Church and Downtown Lafayette, all proceeds from Candlelight Christmas ticket purchases will go to local food banks. All COVID-19 mandates — including social distancing, requiring masks and limiting event attendance capacity — will be in place.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield Street, Lafayette.
When: Thursday, from 6 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 19
Acadiana Drive-In Holiday Special
What: This is a Christmas-themed, social-distance-friendly, drive-in event that will feature a holiday market with a variety of local craft & artisan vendors, and a Holly Jolly Photo Booth for family pictures. Take a ride on the Cajundome Polar Express Train, stop by the North Pole Outpost for hot chocolate, cold drinks and food, plus, more family-friendly fun from the Schoolhouse Animal Safari. The event wraps up with a drive-in Christmas movie doubleheader at the North Pole Outdoor Cinema: ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ as pre-entertainment for the littlest ones, followed by the feature presentation of ‘Elf’.
Where: Cajundome parking lot, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
When: Saturday from 4 - 9 p.m.
Details: www.cajundome.com
Dec. 19
Movies in the Parc: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
What: Starting with a showing of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Christmas concert, this is the final event of Downtown Lafayette's Merry & Bright Christmas series. Concessions, including hot chocolate, will be available for all attendees. Winners of Window Wonderland and Christmas Tree Extravaganza will be announced prior to the movie starting. All COVID-19 mandates — including social distancing, requiring masks, and limiting event attendance capacity — will be in place.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St. Lafayette.
When: Saturday, from 4:30 - 7 p.m.
Admission: $5
Dec. 19 - 20
Lafayette Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” (Virtual)
What: The Lafayette Ballet Theatre along with principal dancers from the Pacific Northwest Ballet and the entire dance community presents the full length holiday classic, The Nutcracker.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Lafayette Ballet Theatre's 20th Production of the Nutcracker will be streamed virtually and there will be no in-person performances this year.
Where: Online from the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Details: 337-291-5555 or www.LafayetteBalletTheatre.org.