Places to tie the knot

12 wedding venues that have a vibe for every bride

Wedding Venue Round Up

February is a month of love and the perfect time to tie the knot! There are many locations around Acadiana to say “I Do” and to have a magical wedding to remember for the rest of your lives!

Rustic Charm

The Stables

3214 Sugar Oaks Rd

New Iberia, LA 70563

Contact: bookings@thestablesla.com

COVID restrictions: The Stables is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.

The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre

406 E Madison St building b

Broussard, LA 70518

Phone: (337) 988-7474

COVID restrictions: The Madison is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.

Outdoor

City Club at River Ranch

1100 Camellia Blvd.

Lafayette, LA 70508

Phone: (337) 406-CLUB (2582)

COVID restrictions: City Club at River Ranch is currently following Governor Edward’s guidelines; including but not limited to, Buffet Service, Thorough Sanitation, and Socially Distant Indoor and Outdoor Set-ups. Your Vision, Our Execution, We Make it Happen!

Woodlawn Chapel

8001 Woodlawn Rd

Maurice, LA 70555

Contact: (337) 257-8035

COVID restrictions: The Woodlawn Chapel is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.

Acadian Village

200 Greenleaf Drive

Lafayette LA, 70506

Phone: (337) 981-2364

COVID restrictions: Acadian Village is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.

Formal

Petroleum Club of Lafayette

111 Heymann Boulevard

Lafayette, LA 70503

Phone: (337) 232-2582

COVID restrictions: The Petroleum Club of Lafayette is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor. Call the Petroleum Club of Lafayette to find out their current COVID guidelines.

Garden View

Rip Van Winkle Gardens

5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd

New Iberia, LA 70560

Phone: (337) 359-8525

COVID restrictions: Rip Van Winkle Gardens is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor. Rip Van Winkle Gardens has 25% indoors and 50% outside; reception indoors is 75 guests.

Antique Rose Ville

2007 Freyou Rd

New Iberia, LA 70560

Contact: (337) 367-3000

COVID restrictions: Antique Rose Ville is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor. For a wedding at Antique Rose Ville, there are many options including an outdoor area, a pavilion and plenty of acres of property where guests can social distance. The staff disinfects all chairs and tables used for your event.

Indoor

The Event Center

521 N Lewis St

New Iberia, LA 70563

Phone: (337) 369-1468

COVID restrictions: The Event Center is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor. As of now, 75 people are allowed in their indoor venue. Normally capacity in their big ball room is 224, the location is hoping to be back at 50% soon.

L’Eglise

3203 J Alcee Rd

Abbeville, LA 70510

Phone: (337) 257-8035

COVID restrictions: L’Eglise is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor.

The Chapel at Le Vieux Village

828 East Landry Street

Opelousas, LA 70570

Phone: (337) 948-6263

COVID restrictions: The Chapel at Le Vieux Village is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor.

