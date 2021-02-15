12 wedding venues that have a vibe for every bride

February is a month of love and the perfect time to tie the knot! There are many locations around Acadiana to say “I Do” and to have a magical wedding to remember for the rest of your lives!
Rustic Charm
The Stables
3214 Sugar Oaks Rd
New Iberia, LA 70563
Contact: bookings@thestablesla.com
COVID restrictions: The Stables is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.
The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre
406 E Madison St building b
Broussard, LA 70518
Phone: (337) 988-7474
COVID restrictions: The Madison is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.
Outdoor
City Club at River Ranch
1100 Camellia Blvd.
Lafayette, LA 70508
Phone: (337) 406-CLUB (2582)
COVID restrictions: City Club at River Ranch is currently following Governor Edward’s guidelines; including but not limited to, Buffet Service, Thorough Sanitation, and Socially Distant Indoor and Outdoor Set-ups. Your Vision, Our Execution, We Make it Happen!
Woodlawn Chapel
8001 Woodlawn Rd
Maurice, LA 70555
Contact: (337) 257-8035
COVID restrictions: The Woodlawn Chapel is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.
Acadian Village
200 Greenleaf Drive
Lafayette LA, 70506
Phone: (337) 981-2364
COVID restrictions: Acadian Village is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor.
Formal
Petroleum Club of Lafayette
111 Heymann Boulevard
Lafayette, LA 70503
Phone: (337) 232-2582
COVID restrictions: The Petroleum Club of Lafayette is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor. Call the Petroleum Club of Lafayette to find out their current COVID guidelines.
Garden View
Rip Van Winkle Gardens
5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd
New Iberia, LA 70560
Phone: (337) 359-8525
COVID restrictions: Rip Van Winkle Gardens is following all COVID guidelines currently put into place by the governor. Rip Van Winkle Gardens has 25% indoors and 50% outside; reception indoors is 75 guests.
Antique Rose Ville
2007 Freyou Rd
New Iberia, LA 70560
Contact: (337) 367-3000
COVID restrictions: Antique Rose Ville is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor. For a wedding at Antique Rose Ville, there are many options including an outdoor area, a pavilion and plenty of acres of property where guests can social distance. The staff disinfects all chairs and tables used for your event.
Indoor
The Event Center
521 N Lewis St
New Iberia, LA 70563
Phone: (337) 369-1468
COVID restrictions: The Event Center is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor. As of now, 75 people are allowed in their indoor venue. Normally capacity in their big ball room is 224, the location is hoping to be back at 50% soon.
L’Eglise
3203 J Alcee Rd
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: (337) 257-8035
COVID restrictions: L’Eglise is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor.
The Chapel at Le Vieux Village
828 East Landry Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Phone: (337) 948-6263
COVID restrictions: The Chapel at Le Vieux Village is following the COVID guidelines put in place by the governor.