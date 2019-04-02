MR. B’S BISTRO GUMBO YA-YA
1 pound (4 sticks) unsalted butter
3 cups flour
2 red bell peppers, diced
2 green bell peppers, diced
2 medium onions, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
1 1/4 gallons (20 cups) chicken stock
1 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
2 Tablespoons Mr. B’s Creole Seasoning
2 Tablespoons kosher salt plus more to taste
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 Tablespoon minced garlic
2 bay leaves
1 3.5-pound chicken, roasted and boned
Hot sauce to taste
Hot white rice for serving
Melt butter in 12-quart stockpot over low heat. Gradually add 1 cup of the flour, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, cook 30 seconds. Add another cup of flour and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Add the remaining cup of flour and stir constantly for 30 seonds. Continue to cook the roux, stirring constantly, until the color of dark mahogany, 40 to 65 minutes. Add red and green bell pepper and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Add onion and celery and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Gradually add the stock to the roux, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon to prevent lumps. Add andouille, Creole seasoning, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, chili powder, thyme, garlic and bay leaves and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 45 minutes, skimming off any fat and stirring occasionally. Add the chicken and simmer for 15 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt and hot sauce. Serve over rice.
Mr. B’s Creole Seasoning
Combine 1.5 cups paprika, 3/4 cup ground black pepper, 1/2 cup kosher salt, 1/3 cup granulated garlic, 1/3 cup dried thyme, 1/3 cup dried oregano, 1/3 cup dried basil, 1/4 cup granulated onion, 1/4 cup cayenne. Keep in an airtight container.
Gumbo Life, Courtesy of Mr. B’s Bistro’s website
GOMBO AUX CRABES
(Rouxless Crab Gumbo)
1 dozen hard-shell or soft-shell crabs
Salt & Black Pepper
1 Tablespoon lard or 2 level Tablespoons butter
6 large tomatoes, skinned and juice reserved
1 onion, chopped
1 sprig fresh thyme or parsley
2 pints okra (about 50) sliced thin
1 bay leaf, chopped finely
1/2 hot red pepper, without the seeds
Cayenne pepper to taste
Hot white rice for serving
Scald the hard-shell crabs and clean, “taking off the dead man’s fingers” and the spongy substances and being careful to remove the sandbags on the underpart. Cut off the claws, crack and cut the body of the crab in quarters, and season with salt and pepper. Put the lard into the pot, heat over medium-high heat, and when hot, throw in the crab bodies and claws. Cover closely, cook for 5 to 10 minutes and add the skinned tomatoes, chopped onion and thyme or parsley, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Cook for 5 minutes and add the okra. When the okra is well browned, without the semblance of scorching, add the bay leaf, and the juice from the tomatoes. Pour over about 2.5 quarts boiling water, add the hot pepper, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer well for about 1 hour. When nearly ready to serve, season according to taste with cayenne and salt. Pour into a tureen and serve with boiled rice.
Gumbo Life, from The Picayune Creole Cook Book 1901
Peg & Bev Freeman’s
POULE D’EAU AND OYSTER GUMBO
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup flour
3 large onions, diced
8 poules d’eau (ducks) dressed, plus gizzards
Salt & Black Pepper
Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning
4 garlic cloves, minced
8 green onion tops, chopped
1 quart fresh oysters, shucked
3 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped
Hot white rice for serving
In an 8-quart saucepan, make a dark brown roux with the oil and flour. Add the onion and stir until caramelized. Remove the saucepan from the heat and set aside. Put a little oil in a skillet and brown the poules d’eau and gizzards. Transfer to an 8-quart saucepan, add 4 quarts water, salt, pepper, and Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning to taste. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for at least two hours, until the birds are tender and the mixture has cooked down to a dark, almost chocolate brown. Reheat roux over medium heat and pour it directly into the poule d’eau pot, stirring to combine. Bring to low boil and reduce heat to medium. After about 15 minutes, stir in the garlic. Cook for 15 minutes, stir in the green onions and bring to a low boil again. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes. Add the oysters and parsley, simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over white rice.
Gumbo Life, Courtesy of Carla Jane Freeman