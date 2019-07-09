When Nadia Al-Makhadmih went on maternity leave, she didn’t know then that she wouldn’t be going back.
CONTACT US: 337-365-6773
DELCAMBRE — The Delcambre Board of Aldermen approved an engine change for a Delcambre Police vehicle, pending th…
JEANERETTE — Bert Grace and his mother Cindy have learned to live with less over the years, but recent water pro…
Blade Joseph Broussard, 709 Oak St., to Charli Rene Tilbury, 709 Oak St.
LAKE CHARLES — Several students from the Teche Area were named to The President’s Honor List and the Honor Roll …
JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Tigers will be sporting an entirely different look on offense this upcoming season u…
CYPREMORT POINT —An anti-climactic and well-deserving individual title in the Junior Division and two rousing ra…
When Nadia Al-Makhadmih went on maternity leave, she didn’t know then that she wouldn’t be going back.
Attorney General Jeff Landry made high points with the home health care professionals seated around the conferen…
Thursday, July 4th, 2019 • Erath & New Iberia, Louisiana
Catherine Dugas and Brodie LeJeune were married Friday, June 7, 2019, during a Catholic Mass at 6:30 p.m. at St.…
Latest Breaking News
Most Popular
-
Community rallies to help family in need
-
Cajun Navy highlighted in Discovery Channel documentary
-
Neuville lets his catchin’ do the talkin’
-
Mills, Wyble at St. Martin Hospital
-
Dynasty ended
-
Gas leak closes St. Peter Street Monday afternoon
-
Peggy Vice
-
Northwestern State Spring Honor list, dean’s list & President’s List
-
Wade Lopez
-
McNeese State University Spring Honor Roll & President’s Honor List
Today’s retro food story — rather than the new Q&A format — is in honor of the annual cooking competition held last Tuesday in Lafayette. Last year the focus for this reporter was to cheer on the Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel executive chef team. The newness of the competitive live action w…
Last year at this time was an exploratory “I need to feel better” experience. Experimenting with eating a new way even made it through Christmas without too much failure or splurging. I was feeling great and losing weight without trying. I was just practicing smart eating. That was then.
A 16-year-old Loreauville outdoorsman who admires bass fishing pros like Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia and Tyler C…
CYPREMORT POINT — Heading into the third and final day of the 66th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fi…
CYPREMORt POINT — Jimmy Gravois counts himself as one of many Teche Area saltwater fishermen who supports conser…
Watch Gates Wildlife Control remove 7 baby red foxes from underneath a deck as Mama Fox keeps a close watch.
This adventurous stray cat found herself the perfect family.
To help save more dogs like Frya, you can support The Arrow Fund: https://thedo.do/arrowfund. Keep up with Freya…
This guy just found a mouse in his car and he CAN'T get her out! Watch him freak out while he tries different me…